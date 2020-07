Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI while scoring three times in Wednesday's win over Baltimore.

Judge blasted a 386-foot homer to left field in the third inning to stake New York to a 3-1 lead. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and also reached base via catcher's interference and on a hit-by-pitch. The big game was a nice turnaround for Judge after he went 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over his previous two games.