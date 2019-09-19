Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts home run in loss

Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

Judge accounted for both Yankees runs with a long ball to right field in the third inning. The slugger is hitting only .204 in September, though five of his 11 hits have left the yard. It is frightening to think of how good Judge could be if he ever learns to reduce his massive whiff total; he owns a .353 BABIP and has posted a 14.7 AB/HR rate but has struck out in 30.8 percent of his plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories