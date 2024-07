Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Sunday against the Rays.

Judge launched a three-run blast, his 35th of the season, in the seventh to put the Yankees on the board and draw them to within one. He later stepped into the box as the potential tying run in the ninth but failed to reach base. Judge also continues to pace the majors with 89 RBI, although he had collected a total of only four RBI in 14 July games prior to Sunday.