Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts off on Rockies

Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and an additional run Friday in the Yankees' 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Judge's 11th long ball of the season capped the scoring in the series opener and allowed the star slugger to continue his July surge. Through 14 games this month, Judge is slashing .292/.424/.563 with four home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs and 11 walks. Judge will stick in the lineup Saturday, batting second while manning right field, according to Erik Boland of Newsday.