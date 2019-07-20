Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts off on Rockies
Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and an additional run Friday in the Yankees' 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Judge's 11th long ball of the season capped the scoring in the series opener and allowed the star slugger to continue his July surge. Through 14 games this month, Judge is slashing .292/.424/.563 with four home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs and 11 walks. Judge will stick in the lineup Saturday, batting second while manning right field, according to Erik Boland of Newsday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...