Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts two more home runs
Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
The homers were number 47 and 48, leaving Judge just one shy of tying the rookie mark in that department. With a .296 average and 11 homers in September, it appears that Judge has fully shrugged off his second-half slump and will now get to play all seven remaining games at home in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...