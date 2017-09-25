Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The homers were number 47 and 48, leaving Judge just one shy of tying the rookie mark in that department. With a .296 average and 11 homers in September, it appears that Judge has fully shrugged off his second-half slump and will now get to play all seven remaining games at home in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.