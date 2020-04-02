Yankees' Aaron Judge: Can continue to use team facility
Judge (rib) is among a small group of Yankees eligible to continue working out at the team's Tampa facility under Florida's stay-at-home order, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, making most Yankees players ineligible to train at the team's Tampa complex. Judge, Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Luis Severino (elbow) are part of a small group excluded from the policy as they are all currently rehabbing injuries. Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right first rib in early March and remains weeks away from a re-evaluation, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger.
