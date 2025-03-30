Judge went 4-for-6 with a double, three home runs, four runs scored and eight RBI in Saturday's 20-9 win over the Brewers.

The eight RBI were a career high for Judge, who took former teammate Nestor Cortes deep in the first inning before belting long balls off Connor Thomas in the third and fourth. It's the third time in his career Judge has gone yard three times in a game, and he narrowly missed a fourth homer in the sixth inning. After slugging 58 homers en route to the AL MVP Award last season, Judge is off to a hot start to his 2025 campaign as he looks to repeat.