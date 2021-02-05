Judge has changed his offseason routine, working on his flexibility rather than only lifting weights, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge has battled a number of injuries in the past few seasons, including oblique and calf strains. Across the past three campaigns, he's spent a combined 146 days on the injured list. While these types of reports are hardly unique at this time of the offseason, Judge has the potential to be a standout source of power in the 2021 season if he can remain on the field.