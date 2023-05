Judge went 3-for-4 with one double, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 10-4 victory over the Mariners.

Judge now has 17 long balls on the year, tied for second in MLB. The superstar's 1.087 OPS also leads the league, he's batting .357 with 11 homers since coming back from injury on May 9. The outfielder has once again proved that he's one of the top options in fantasy.