Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

He got the Yankees on the board by taking Taijuan Walker deep in the fourth inning. Judge has gone yard in back-to-back contests, and he's slashing .294/.448/.618 through 20 games in August with six of his 48 homers and four of his career-high 14 steals on the season.