Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.

Judge crushed a 434-foot shot to center during the second inning to give New York an early 5-2 lead, and he also earned a walk in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old is 10-for-31 (.323 average) with three home runs, three doubles, six RBI and five runs in his past eight games. He has a .904 OPS with 18 long balls and 42 RBI through 75 contests overall.