Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk Sunday in a 4-2 win against Atlanta.

Judge got the scoring started Sunday with a 409-foot solo blast in the first inning. It was the fearsome slugger's first homer of the second half, and he's now up to 36 long balls on the campaign. Only Cal Raleigh (38) has more home runs than Judge this season.