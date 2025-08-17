Yankees' Aaron Judge: Clubs 39th bomb
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judge went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two walks in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.
Judge opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the third inning for his 39th homer of the season. The superstar slugger has now tallied six seasons with 30-plus homers and sits just one long ball shy of his fourth 40-homer campaign.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches 38th long ball•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Will not play outfield versus Twins•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Nearing return to outfield•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Return to outfield could come soon•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Activated from injured list•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set to return from IL on Tuesday•