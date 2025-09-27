Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The reigning AL MVP got the Yankees on the board with a solo shot off Tomoyuki Sugano in the first inning, before adding a two-run single in the fifth. Judge has done everything he can in 2025 to repeat as MVP -- his 1.149 OPS is nearly 200 points clear of Cal Raleigh's .954, and he's second in the AL to the Seattle catcher in both homers (60 to 53) and RBI (125 to 114).