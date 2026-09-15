Judge went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in an 8-3 victory against Minnesota.

Judge was hitless with two strikeouts through three plate appearances, but he rescued his stat line in a big way by clobbering a 415-foot, three-run homer to left field in the eighth inning. It was his first long ball in his sixth game since returning Sept. 8 from an over-three-month stay on the injured list. Judge is slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he should still have ample time to shake off any residual rust ahead of the postseason after the Yankees clinched a playoff berth with Monday's victory.