Yankees' Aaron Judge: Clubs first spring homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to Philadelphia.
Judge took Matt Moore deep in the first inning, crushing a 440-foot shot to left field. The slugger is slashing .250/.333/.375 with a 4:12 BB:K across 15 spring contests.
