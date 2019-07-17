Yankees' Aaron Judge: Clubs game-winning homer

Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

Judge gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead with his two-run shot during the eighth inning, which opened the floodgates for a six-run frame. The 27-year-old is off to a fast start in the second half as he is 9-for-17 with five walks in five games.