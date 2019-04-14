Yankees' Aaron Judge: Collects 10th RBI in loss

Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the White Sox.

Judge put the Yankees ahead 2-0 after an RBI single to right field in the third inning, but the White Sox would answer with four runs of their own in the fourth. The 26-year-old went 2-for-9 with a homer and two RBI during New York's three-game weekend series with Chicago and is now hitting .278 through 15 contests in 2019.