Judge went 3-for-8 with two runs scored and a solo homer across both games of Sunday's doubleheader split against the Blue Jays.

Judge collected his eighth homer of the season in Game 2, when he took Chris Bassitt deep to right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Judge logged at least one hit in each of Sunday's bouts, which extended his hitting streak to eight games. His 1.217 OPS is best in the majors, and his 27 RBI leads the American League.