Yankees' Aaron Judge: Connects for fifth home run
Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Judge provided a needed insurance run with his home run in the seventh inning off right-hander Tyler Clippard. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his second full season at the major-league level producing a 1.110 OPS in 62 at-bats. He remains an elite fantasy asset.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Reaches home-run milestone•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers again against Orioles•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Swats first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: May see brief time in center•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Experiments at leadoff position•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Showcases power Wednesday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...