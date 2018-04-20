Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Judge provided a needed insurance run with his home run in the seventh inning off right-hander Tyler Clippard. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his second full season at the major-league level producing a 1.110 OPS in 62 at-bats. He remains an elite fantasy asset.

