Yankees' Aaron Judge: Connects for fourth homer

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the Yankees' 4-0 win Saturday against the White Sox.

After being retired in his first three plate appearances, Judge directed an eighth-inning Ryan Burr offering to the short porch in right field. Judge now has four homers and nine RBI, and his batting average stands at .275 for the young season.

