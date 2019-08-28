Yankees' Aaron Judge: Continues power streak

Judge went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run to help the Yankees to a 7-0 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Judge continued his recent power binge, launching a first-inning solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi for his 17th long ball of the season and his fourth in his last five games. The big slugger is now slashing .272/.382/.495 across 287 at-bats, and he's looking fully like his old self again ahead of the stretch run of his injury-shortened season.