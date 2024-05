Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 win against the White Sox.

Judge capped the scoring in the contest with one of the shortest homers of his career -- a 339-foot poke to the short porch in right field. Regardless of the distance, it was another addition to this recent collection of his homers, as he's now gone deep seven times over his past 13 games. The impressive run has elevated Judge into a tie for third place in the majors with 13 home runs on the campaign.