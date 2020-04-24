Yankees' Aaron Judge: Continues to heal

Judge (rib) has remained in Tampa to rehabilitate at the Yankees' training complex and has seen continued healing in his fractured rib, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Judge's status Thursday, stating, "We're using this time, he's using this time to continue to heal. I don't really have much more for you other than, obviously, it's been very productive having the chance to have this time to allow that rib to heal. That is happening. But as for where he's at exactly, we don't have anything for you on that yet." A clear timeline for Judge's availability to take the field remains vague, but given his original hope that he could return to action by early May and the likelihood that a resumption of MLB play remains distant, it's not a stretch to believe that the slugger could be ready for Opening Day.