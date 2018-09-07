Yankees' Aaron Judge: Continues to hit off tee
Judge (wrist) took some swings outside off a tee Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Judge resumed swinging a bat Monday for the first time since suffering the injury. It's positive news that he managed to take swings outside, although he's yet to participate in batting practice. The timetable for Judge's return remains unclear, although a more concrete date should come to light when he progresses to batting practice.
