Judge went 0-for-3 with an intentional walk Monday against the Twins, falling to 1-for-21 since the All-Star break. He added an outfield assist on the defensive side in the 4-2 loss.

Judge nailed the speedy Brian Dozier at home with a brilliant throw from deep right field in the bottom of the third, then made a heads-up baserunning play going from first to third on a single in the top of the next half-inning. The Home Run Derby winner looked much better in his final at-bat of the contest despite making an out, driving a long fly ball after nine pitches. The slumping rookie is still doing the little things right, and he's simply too good not to turn things around before long.

