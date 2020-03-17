Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could be healthy by Opening Day

Judge (ribs) could be ready to play by the time the regular season commences, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib in early March and was immediately expected to be on the injured list at the start of the regular season. That may no longer be the case, however, given Monday's announcement by Major League Baseball that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks. Still, much will depend on how Judge's rib heals and whether he'll ultimately require surgery.