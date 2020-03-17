Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could be healthy by Opening Day
Judge (ribs) could be ready to play by the time the regular season commences, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib in early March and was immediately expected to be on the injured list at the start of the regular season. That may no longer be the case, however, given Monday's announcement by Major League Baseball that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks. Still, much will depend on how Judge's rib heals and whether he'll ultimately require surgery.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Resumes gym workouts•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests reveal stress fracture•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still eyeing Opening Day return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Soreness shifts to pectoral•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Unlikely to play Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Optimism abounds Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 141-150
Miss out on starting pitching earlier? There still are some solid options available here.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 131-140
You don't want a risky pick to blow up in your face, but when you get to this point in the...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 121-130
As we get deeper into the draft, you're going to have to take more risks, and 123 through 130...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 111-120
The middle rounds are where it might be the right time to get your top closer. This group includes...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 101-110
The middle rounds are where so many Fantasy leagues are won, and here are 10 of those top options.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...