Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could begin rehab this weekend
Judge (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge ramped up his work Monday, hitting off a high-velocity pitching machine and going through running drills. If he does indeed get into game action over the weekend, he'd be ahead of the timeline given Saturday, when reports suggested he was still two weeks away from starting a rehab assignment.
