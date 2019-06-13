Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could join Triple-A over weekend

Judge (oblique) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge has taken live batting practice each of the past two days, putting him on track to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehab stint in the near future. If Judge joins the RailRiders over the weekend and everything goes as planned, he could be activated during the team's upcoming homestand, which begins Monday and runs through June 26.

