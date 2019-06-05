Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could make trip to London

Manager Aaron Boone didn't rule out the possibility of Judge (oblique) rejoining the Yankees ahead of the series against the Red Sox in London, which begins June 29, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Boone wouldn't fully commit to any return timeline for Judge, who has been sidelined since mid-April with an oblique strain, noting that the team still needs to see how his recovery plays out. The outfielder has been hitting in the cage recently, though he has yet to progress to facing live pitching.