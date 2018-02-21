Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could play in Grapefruit League next week
Judge (shoulder) will sit out the first week of Grapefruit League games but could return to the field around the beginning of March, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
In an expected move, manager Aaron Boone said that the team will hold Judge out for the beginning of the spring season while he eases back into the swing of things following arthroscopic surgery in November. The outfielder was able to partake in batting practice earlier this week and appears to be fully healthy, but you can't blame the Yankees for exhibiting extreme caution with their superstar. Expect him to ramp up his activity throughout the course of the spring.
