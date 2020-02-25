Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could play next week

Judge (shoulder) could make his spring debut next week, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge has been dealing with shoulder soreness since the start of camp. He's been able to hit soft toss and play catch from 90 feet, but the Yankees are understandably building him up slowly this spring. There haven't been any indications that Judge's readiness for Opening Day is seriously threatened, but there's little reason not to be cautious with a player who has averaged just 107 games over the last two seasons.

