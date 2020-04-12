Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could ramp up activity soon
Judge (rib) has been rehabbing at the Yankees' training complex in Tampa and could take the next step in his recovery soon, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Judge recently appeared on "The Huddle" (an Instagram Live chat with NBA star Damian Lillard), stating that he should start doing "a little bit more...in about a week or two." That's a positive sign that his rehab has been going well, though the star outfielder has not swung a bat since being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right first rib in early March.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Can continue to use team facility•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still weeks from re-evaluation•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expects to avoid surgery•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests show slight improvement•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Awaiting test results•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could be healthy by Opening Day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Manaea
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...
-
Ranking closers by job security
How do closer rankings change when you rank them according to job security? Here are tiers...
-
Mailbag: Prospects, auctions strategies
If a 2020 season ever gets off the ground, it'll look different from most any other. Scott...