Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could ramp up activity soon

Judge (rib) has been rehabbing at the Yankees' training complex in Tampa and could take the next step in his recovery soon, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Judge recently appeared on "The Huddle" (an Instagram Live chat with NBA star Damian Lillard), stating that he should start doing "a little bit more...in about a week or two." That's a positive sign that his rehab has been going well, though the star outfielder has not swung a bat since being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right first rib in early March.