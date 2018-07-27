Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could resume swinging bat next weekend
Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge's three-week timetable to return from his wrist injury is "pretty realistic," and added that Judge could begin taking dry swings and hitting off a tee in a week, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Boone's comments regarding Judge's timetable were slightly ambiguous because he failed to specify whether the three-week timetable is for the outfielder to return to major-league games or head on a rehab assignment, though his positivity was a good sign. If Judge is indeed able to start tee work and dry swings in a week, he will have a chance to return around the middle of August if all goes according to plan.
