Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could resume swinging this week

Judge (oblique) said Sunday that he could resume swinging a bat during the upcoming week, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Judge was spotted on the field Sunday taking part in some throwing drills from about 150 feet and noted afterward that he's progressing as anticipated in his recovery from the left oblique strain. Taking some hacks at the plate would represent a significant milestone in the rehab process for Judge and could set the stage for simulated-game work or a minor-league rehab assignment soon after. Judge remains without a definitive timeline for a return, though it seems reasonable to expect him back from the 10-day injured list at some point in June.