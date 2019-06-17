Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could return this week
Manager Aaron Boone suggested Judge (oblique) could possibly return "later this week," Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Judge began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, going 1-for-12 with one RBI across three games. It sounds like the outfielder could be back sooner than expected if he experiences no issues in any upcoming rehab games with the RailRiders. Judge has been sidelined since April 20.
