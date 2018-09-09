Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could take midweek BP

Judge (wrist) is slated to take batting practice on the field by the middle of the upcoming week, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Judge completed an indoor batting-practice session Saturday without any reported setbacks and looks ready to move on to the next phase of the recovery process. If the outdoor BP goes according to plan, Judge could join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment a few days later. Judge has yet to do any reported work in the outfield since being shut down with the wrist injury, so he would likely be limited to serving as a designated hitter initially if he joins the Triple-A club.