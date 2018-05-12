Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 10-5 loss to the A's.

His fifth-inning blast to the opposite field off Kendall Graveman brought the Yankees to within a run at 5-4, but they never got any closer. Judge now has 10 homers on the year, including three in his last four games, and his .309/.439/.590 slash line through 38 games puts him ahead of his impressive rookie pace in both batting average and OBP.