Yankees' Aaron Judge: Crushes 15th home run

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Judge connected for his third homer in his last five games with a 424-foot blast to center field off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth inning. After starting sluggishly in August, the right fielder has now hit .367 (11-for-30) over his last 7 games. Overall, Judge is slashing .270/.385/.482 with 15 homers and 37 RBI in 274 at-bats this season.

