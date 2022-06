Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesdays 5-3 win against the Athletics.

The 30-year-old put New York on the board with a 429-foot, two-run shot to left during the opening frame, and he walked during the third inning and came around to score on Giancarlo Stanton's three-run homer. Judge entered Wednesday's contest in a 2-for-20 slump, but he showed signs of busting out with the homer and the walk.