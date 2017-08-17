Yankees' Aaron Judge: Crushes 37th homer Wednesday
Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mets.
He became just the second player in Citi Field history, after Yoenis Cespedes, to reach the upper deck in left field with his fourth-inning blast off Robert Gsellman. Judge continues to lead the AL with 37 homers, but his .185 (20-for-108) batting average since the All-Star break has made his power output a little harder to swallow for fantasy GMs.
