Judge went 2-for-2 with a double, a homer and two walks Friday against the Blue Jays.

Judge blasted his 46th homer of the season to give the Yankees a short-lived lead in the first inning of a road defeat. After hitting just three homers in the month of August, he's come back with a vengeance with a red-hot September and he's resembled the fantasy superstar that took the league by storm earlier in the season.