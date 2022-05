Judge went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays.

His sixth-inning solo shot off Alek Manoah got the Yankees on the board, and Judge then capped a big seventh with a double that brought home two more runs. The 30-year-old slugger moved into a tie with Anthony Rizzo for the MLB lead in homers with nine, and he's also supplied a strong .303/.361/.674 slash line with two steals, 17 runs and 19 RBI through 23 games.