Judge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.

The 28-year-old launched a 432-foot shot to center field during the fifth inning and was lifted for a pinch hitter for the following frame, but according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone just wanted to get him off his feet coming out of a four-game series on the turf in Tampa Bay. Judge owns a .290/.343/.758 slash line through 17 games and leads the majors with nine home runs.