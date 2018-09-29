Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Saturday
Judge is not in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Judge will receive a breather following Friday's victory that clinched home-field advantage for Wednesday's Wild Card game. In his place, Brett Gardner will start in the outfield and bat atop the order.
