Judge is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Reds.
Judge will get a day off after he went 5-for-8 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored over the first two contests of the series. The outfielder's hit streak has now reached eight consecutive games, batting .452 with seven long balls, two doubles, 16 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over that stretch. Jake Bauers will slide over to right field while Isiah Kiner-Falefa enters the lineup in right field and bats eighth in the series finale with Cincinnati.