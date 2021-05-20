site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Judge isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Judge had reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, but he'll get a routine day off Thursday. Tyler Wade will take over in right field and bat ninth.
