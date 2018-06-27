Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Wednesday

Judge is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Judge will receive a breather following 15 straight starts, while slashing .309/.409/.509 with two home runs and seven RBI during that span. Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton will man the outfield for Wednesday's series finale. Look for Judge to return to the starting lineup against Boston on Friday.