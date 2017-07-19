Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Wednesday
Judge will sit Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Despite the two-hit game Tuesday, Judge is only 3-for-25 since he competed in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game, so Wednesday's off day will serve as a mental reset for the Bronx slugger. Clint Frazier is in line to get the start at right field in his wake.
