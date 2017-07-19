Judge will sit Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Despite the two-hit game Tuesday, Judge is only 3-for-25 since he competed in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game, so Wednesday's off day will serve as a mental reset for the Bronx slugger. Clint Frazier is in line to get the start at right field in his wake.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast