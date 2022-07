Judge is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox due to lower-body soreness, though manager Aaron Boone expects the outfielder to be available to pinch hit, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Judge went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and a stolen base Wednesday to bust out of a 5-for-39 slump, but he'll receive Thursday off due to some soreness. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so the 30-year-old is likely to be back in the lineup within a day or two.